(KRON) — A woman tells police that she was groped by a man in a Palo Alto neighborhood in June, and police are investigating if the incident is connected to a July assault in Mountain View.

The woman, who is in her 50s, called the Palo Alto Police Department on Monday after she saw a separate news release about a teenage girl being assaulted by an unknown suspect on a Mountain View hiking trail on July 5.

The woman told PAPD that on June 15, around 5:30 p.m., she was walking on Waverley Street in Palo Alto when a man approached her from behind before he shoved her. She said that’s when he wrapped his arms around her and groped her chest.

She was able to escape from his grasp and push him away before the man allegedly stomped on her foot. He then climbed onto a bicycle and rode west on Seale Avenue, she said. The victim’s foot was injured and bruised after the attack, she told police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 30s, between 5 foot 6 inches and 5 foot 8 inches tall and a strong build. The victim said the suspect had dark hair and a “military” style haircut. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, baggy black sweatpants and white shoes. His bicycle was dark in color and had “fat” tires, she told police.

PAPD detectives are working with the Mountain View Police Department to investigate any possible connection between the two incidents. Anyone with further information about either case is asked to reach out to the 24-hour dispatch center at 650-329-2413. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email tips to paloalto@tipnow.org. Anonymous reporters may also send a text message or leave a voicemail at 650-383-8984.