ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A shooting broke out at a birthday party crashed by uninvited guests, leaving 18-year-old Nadia Tirado dead and six wounded in Northern California, police said.

The shooting happened early Sunday during a birthday party for a 19-year-old man at a home in Antioch, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, the Antioch Police Department said in a statement. Those responsible for the violence fled before officers arrived and no one was arrested, police said.

Some of the victims drove themselves to local hospitals after “a panic where attendees … fled in multiple directions and into the neighborhood,” according to police, who noted that they responded to multiple 911 calls about the shooting just before 1 a.m.

The 18-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Wounded guests included four other women, ages 19 and 20, and two men, age 18 and 19, police said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

Tirado’s aunt Sandra Rangel said her niece had a knack for lighting up the place wherever she went and without her, the 18-year-old’s family is in a dark place.

“The fact that somebody took her life, they took everything from us,” said Rangel. “They took a best friend from her sister. A daughter from her mother, sister to her brothers, a cousin, granddaughter, the list goes on.”

Tirado was from Oakley and is survived by her parents, brothers, sisters and the rest of her family. She aspired to be a dental assistant.

Police have yet to determine a motive for the shooting.