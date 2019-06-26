Police investigating deadly shooting at Morgan Hill Ford dealership

MORGAN HILL (KRON) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting at the Ford Store in Morgan Hill.

The shooting occurred Tuesday evening.

A witness told KRON4 the suspected shooter worked in the parts department at the dealership, but was recently fired.

The witness said the suspect went to their car Tuesday night, and returned to the dealership and shot the parts department manager and another employee.

According to the witness, the two victims shot and suspected shooter are dead.

Police have not confirmed the details of the shooting or conditions of those shot.

According to a city official, the public is safe, but Morgan Hill police and several other law enforcement agencies remain on scene at the dealership.

The Ford Store is located at 17045 Condit Road in Morgan Hill.

This is developing, check back for updates