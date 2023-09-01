Officers on the scene of shooting in 300 block of 14th Street (Photo: Michael Thomas)

(KRON) — There was a shooting Friday morning in the 300 block of 14th street that left one person with critical injuries, according to the Oakland Police Department. OPD officers responded to the area just before 5:30 a.m. on a report of gunshots heard.

At the scene, officers located a victim who’d sustained a gunshot wound. Paramedics arrived and provided medical attention to the victim who was transported to the hospital. They are currently listed in critical condition, according to OPD.

OPD Felony Assault Unit investigators arrived at the scene to take over the investigation. The victim’s identity is being withheld, pending notification of next of kin. Photos from the scene showed yellow police caution tape cordoning off the area with officers and police vehicles on the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.