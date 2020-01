SAN JOSE (KRON) — A 18-year-old woman was taken into police custody Thursday afternoon near Target on Story Road in San Jose after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend.

Police say the stabbing occurred on the 1700 block of Story Road around 1:47 p.m.

The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect was booked in jail for domestic violence and an assault with a deadly weapon charge.

It’s unclear what led up to the stabbing or where exactly the incident occurred.