MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway in what authorities have deemed a “suspicious death” of an 83-year-old man that occurred Friday evening in San Geronimo Valley , according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 7 p.m., a report was made of a man in his 80’s suffering from a head injury and fall in the area of Wild Iris Road and Sir Francis Drake Boulevard. After medics arrived at the scene, they determined the man’s “head injury was substantial” and he was transported to a local hospital, police said.

The 83-year-old man, whose identity will be released at a later date, succumbed to his injuries while being treated at the hospital. The cause of the injury is currently unknown, however an autopsy is scheduled to be conducted by the Marin County Coroner’s Division, police said.

The sheriff’s office said no information leads them to believe there is a risk to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Investigations Division at 415-479-2311.