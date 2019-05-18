Police investigating threat made against Pacifica high school

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PACIFICA (KRON) -- Police are investigating an alleged threat that was made Friday against a high school in Pacifica.

Police became aware of the threat at Oceana High School before noon today. The school was not placed on lock down but staff were informed, according to police.

Police have not detailed the nature of the threat.

The student who allegedly made the threat was contacted by police -- and investigators determined the threat was not credible.

The suspected student never made it on to the high school campus.

In a letter sent after the fact to parents, the high school principal said,

"Today we were notified by local law enforcement they received a report of somebody making threats towards the school. Police made contact with the student in question. The district will be working closely with law enforcement and the county to ensure that we follow the county’s threat assessment protocols. Safety is always our priority. I want to thank police, site, and district staff for working together. "

