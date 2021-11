CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – One person was shot and another taken into custody in Campbell Tuesday morning, according to police.

Around 10:45 a.m. police responded to reports of a shooting on the 300 Block of Sunnyoaks.

At 12:20 p.m., Campbell police issued a shelter in place for residents in the area of Juanita Way due to the police activity.

The shelter-in-place was lifted around 3 p.m.