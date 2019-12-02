VIDEO: Teens violently assault woman, off-duty officer at Emeryville mall

EMERYVILLE (KRON) – A group of juveniles were arrested on Black Friday after assaulting a woman and an off duty CHP officer, according to authorities.

On Friday, Nov. 29 around 8 p.m., the woman returned to the area of the Bay Street Mall in Emeryville where she believed she was robbed.

The victim located a group of juveniles who she believed were associated with the suspect of the robbery.

She asked them to return her cell phone, but they became aggressive and began to assault her.

An off-duty CHP officer witnessed the group of juveniles assaulting the victim and intervened.

The group became aggressive with the officer and began to violently assault him, repeatedly striking and choking him until he was unconscious.

The officer regained consciousness and pepper sprayed one suspect who was continuing to be aggressive.

Emeryville police officers arrived and detained several juveniles.

Two were identified and arrested, ages 14 and 16, for the assault.