SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – LYRIC, a nonprofit that focuses on servicing LGBTQ youth in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, announced it evacuated twice in the past month due to threatening voice mail messages, including a bomb threat.

The San Francisco Police Department confirmed the news to KRON4 on Thursday. The most recent evacuation was Monday, according to a press release from Executive Director Laura Lala-Chavez.

“LYRIC received voice mail messages from someone reading a Bible quote from Leviticus about ‘man shall not lie with man,'” a press release stated. “A second caller called again and said ‘This time it’s for real. You all are going to burn.’ The staff evacuated to safety and continued to serve youth from other locations.”

The Lavender Youth Recreation & Information Center received a total of three voicemails Monday, it confirmed with KRON4. The SFPD told KRON4 that officers responded at approximately 2:15 p.m.

“Officers arrived on scene and met with the reportee who stated that he received several recorded messages on their phone, which the reportee determined was suspicious and threatening,” Officer Robert Rueca stated. “The reportee immediately evacuated the building along with the other occupants. Officers requested for additional resources to assist in the incident. The building was searched and was deemed safe to enter. No explosive or suspicious device was located during the search. The reportee closed the building for the evening.”

The step of evacuating the building was undertaken, Rueca stated, because of a more explicit bomb threat April 29 around noon.

That day, “officers arrived on scene and met with the reportee who stated that a bomb threat was recorded as a message on their phone. The reportee immediately evacuated the building along with the other occupants. Officers also evacuated adjacent buildings that were occupied as a precaution. Officers requested for additional resources to assist in the incident. The building was searched and was deemed safe to enter. No explosive or suspicious device was located during the search. The reportee closed the building for the evening.”

The nonprofit provides career training, leadership development and after school programs to thousands of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth in San Francisco and other Bay Area counties.

The press release also stated that the San Francisco Police Department is investigating the threat as a hate crime, which it confirmed.

“These incidents are being investigated by the SFPD as possible hate crimes due to the potential of this location being targeted as part of the LGBTQ Community,” Rueca stated.

Lala-Chavez thanked members of the LYRIC community.

“Thank you for your bravery, your dedication, and for working every day in the face of those who would spread hate,” Lala-Chavez stated. “This will not deter us, it only motives us to do more to build a diverse and just society.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP 411 and begin the message with SFPD.