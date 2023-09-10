(KRON) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in connection to two attempted home burglaries in Milpitas, the Milpitas Police Department (MPD) said on social media. The suspect, identified as Gabriel Andres-Ruiz, is wanted by police (pictured below).

Andres-Ruiz is accused of trying to burglarize a home Saturday on Big Bend Drive in Milpitas. Police said the suspect tried to break into the home through a sliding glass door but ran away before he was able to steal anything.

Later that day, Andres-Ruiz allegedly broke the window of a home on Grand Teton Drive, which is roughly four blocks away. According to MPD, he did not enter the home, but security footage confirmed it was the same suspect from the attempted burglary on Grand Teton Drive.

The suspect was wearing bright orange footwear (pictured above), which is what incarcerated individuals wear at Elmwood Correctional Facility, according to MPD. Andres-Ruiz was recently released from jail.

MPD says if you know where Andres-Ruiz is, contact MPD at 408-586-2400 or call 911.