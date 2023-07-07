(KRON) — Police detectives are looking for the person(s) responsible for starting a series of suspicious fires in Gilroy.

Multiple fires were started last week all across the City of Gilroy, resulting in property damage. Detectives are working with the Gilroy Fire Department to determine the cause of the fires and gather evidence, police said.

Gilroy PD has provided two photos of a person(s) of interest related to this investigation. If you see this person, contact the GPD at 408-846-0350.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Photo: Gilroy Police Department Photo: Gilroy Police Department

No injuries have been reported.