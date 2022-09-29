MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) – Milpitas police confirmed to KRON4 they are looking for a man who shot at officers and ultimately crashed a car on southbound Interstate 680 before fleeing on foot.

The incident began when, according to Milpitas police, detectives came across the man burglarizing a vehicle on the 1200 block of Canton Drive in Milpitas. When they attempted to intervene, he fired at them. The detectives didn’t return fire.

The suspect subsequently fled and officers followed in pursuit. He crashed a car on I-680 at Capitol Avenue, but has not been found. Police are still looking for him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.