SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who went missing after the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade on June 20. Roderick Nohr, 53, was last seen at the Embarcadero BART station.

Police described Nohr as a white man who stands 5 feet and weighs 225 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, green sweat pants and white shoes.

Nohr has medical conditions that might cause him to be confused, police said. He was separated from his friend at the BART station while they were on their way home from the parade.

Nohr’s family and friends are worried about him and are requesting the public’s help in finding him. Anyone with information is asked to call ACSO at (510) 667-7721.