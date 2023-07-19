A dog was found in Novato on Wednesday, and police are looking for his owner (Novato Police Department).

(KRON) — A dog was found in Novato on Wednesday, and police are looking for his owner(s). The Novato Police Department found him in the area of 5th Street and Vallejo Avenue.

The department nicknamed him “Dude.” Officers took him to Marin Humane in Novato at 171 Bel Marin Keys Blvd.

Photos of “Dude” can be viewed below.

(Novato Police Department) (Novato Police Department) (Novato Police Department)

Police are asking anyone with information about the parents of “Dude” to contact Marin Humane at 415-883-4621.

Novato police first tweeted about finding the dog at 3:16 p.m.