(KRON) — A dog was found all alone Friday night in South San Francisco, the South San Francisco Police Department tweeted. It was found in the area of El Camino Real and McLellan Drive.

Police are now looking for the dog’s owner. SSFPD posted a picture of the dog below.

(South San Francisco Police Department)

If this is your dog, police say to contact the Peninsula Humane Society. El Camino Real and McLellan Drive is next to the Trader Joe’s located near the South San Francisco BART station.