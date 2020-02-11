Police looking for owners of tools found in stolen car in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Thousands of dollars worth of stolen tools were found inside a stolen vehicle in Oakland.

Police are now hoping to get this equipment back into the hands of its owners now that the man in possession of it all is behind bars.

Police say they found the man on the 2200 block of 89th Avenue in Oakland.

The car was running and in drive.

The man’s foot was on the brake.

He was slumped over the wheel — asleep when they found him last Wednesday afternoon.

“He woke up, and he disobeyed our commands. We continued to give him commands multiple times but he refused,” Oakland Police Officer Stephen Choi.

Instead the man rammed into the police cruisers and was able to flee.

Officers chased him until the wheels of his car fell off on 73rd Avenue and San Leandro street.

“We gave him again chances to surrender at which point he did and we were safely able to take him to custody without further incident which could have escalated,” Choi said.

The man was arrested and charged with burglary, drug possession, evading police officers, firearm related offenses and possession of stolen property.

Police say about $12,000 worth of industrial construction equipment was stuffed inside the car.

Some of the tools are labeled with names.

Police say this investigation is not over.

They say if you think some of the tools belong to you, contact them and come pick it up.

Latest Stories: