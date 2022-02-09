Police looking for San Francisco man missing for over three weeks

Everett Archille, 74, was last seen at his house in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood January 17. (Photo: San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Everett Archille was last seen at his house on the unit block of Marist Street in the Bayview neighborhood January 17 around 4 p.m.

Police describe Archille as a 74-year-old African American male. A news release stated police don’t know what areas Archille is known to frequent and what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone who sees Archille is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency, and if possible provide his current location and a description of what he’s wearing.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour tipline at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”