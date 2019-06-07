Police looking for suspect after woman attacked on Santa Rosa trail

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A woman who was dragged down into the Santa Rosa Creek escaped from her attacker as he tried to silence her screams.

This happened along the Santa Rosa Creek Trail between Stony Point Road and North Dutton Avenue. The 37-year-old woman survived an assault because she fought back.

The suspect’s attempt to catch her in a vulnerable moment was unsuccessful, but the attack will undoubtedly leave her shaken and, now others who use the Santa Rosa Creek path are too.

“[I was] born and raised in Sonoma County, when I was a kid, we never had anything like this happen, so it’s frightening,” said resident Dina Passantino.

Santa Rosa Police say a 5-foot-5 Caucasian man in his mid-30s grabbed the woman Tuesday night as she walked along the path.

Police say he tried to pull the woman down into the creek bed.

The woman fought him off. Police say the attacker was dressed in a t-shirt, dark jeans, and a baseball cap at the time.

“What I would always say, is really just be aware of your surroundings,” said Santa Rosa Police Lt. Dan Marincik. “If something doesn’t look right or something seems suspicious and out of the normal, you know, be aware of that, and if you don’t feel comfortable or safe going somewhere, then don’t.”

Police say, physically, the victim is fine but her emotional recovery will take some time.

