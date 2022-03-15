MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The Mountain View Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two men who robbed a Mountain View CVS store last week.

Police said that on March 10 at around 7 p.m — two unidentified men jumped the counter of the pharmacy store, located on the 1700 block of Miramonte Avenue, and forced the clerk to open the safe.

The two masked men stole a majority of the contents inside and then ran out of the store.

Police said the total amount that was stolen is not being disclosed at this time but the majority of what was taken appears to be mostly medications.

“We are not detailing what those medications were, pending the ongoing investigation,” Mountain View police said in a press release.

The suspects are both described as Black adult men, between 18 and 30 years old, with a medium height and medium build.

One suspect is described to have been wearing a white hooded Puma sweatshirt, black mask, dark blue jeans, and black/white sneakers, possibly Nikes.

The second suspect was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with a square logo on the front, a white mask, white shoes, and black pants.

If you recognize these suspects, you are urged to contact Det. Jason Roldan at jason.roldan@mountainview.gov