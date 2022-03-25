FREMONT (BCN) – Fremont police detectives are looking for multiple burglary suspects also involved in an arson fire at a Walmart store in the city.

It happened Wednesday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., Fremont police officers arrived on scene at the Walmart store, 40580 Albrae St., for a report of a large fire. A significant amount of smoke was coming from inside the store. Fremont firefighters also arrived to evacuate store employees and customers.

No one was injured.

So far, a preliminary investigation indicates the incident was an arson fire associated with a burglary involving several suspects.

Fremont police detectives are reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses in order to identify suspects.

No suspects are in custody as of Thursday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Travis MacDonald at the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6927 or via email at tmacdonald@fremont.gov.

Investigators are also hoping to hear from anyone who was in the store’s parking lot during this time who may have cell phone or surveillance video of the incident.

