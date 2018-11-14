Police looking for woman who tried to steal groceries from Safeway in Morgan Hill

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Morgan Hill Police Deparment

MORGAN HILL (KRON) - The Morgan Hill Police Department has released an image of a woman they say tried to steal groceries at a local Safeway recently.

Police say the young woman attempted to steal the items at the Safeway located at 235 Tennant Station then fled the scene in a stolen car.

"Let's find her and say 'Nope' to this being OK in our city. Thanks," Morgan Hill PD captioned the photo.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES