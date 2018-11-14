Police looking for woman who tried to steal groceries from Safeway in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL (KRON) - The Morgan Hill Police Department has released an image of a woman they say tried to steal groceries at a local Safeway recently.
Police say the young woman attempted to steal the items at the Safeway located at 235 Tennant Station then fled the scene in a stolen car.
"Let's find her and say 'Nope' to this being OK in our city. Thanks," Morgan Hill PD captioned the photo.
