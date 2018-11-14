Bay Area

Police looking for woman who tried to steal groceries from Safeway in Morgan Hill

Posted: Nov 14, 2018 08:02 AM PST

Updated: Nov 14, 2018 08:02 AM PST

MORGAN HILL (KRON) - The Morgan Hill Police Department has released an image of a woman they say tried to steal groceries at a local Safeway recently. 

Police say the young woman attempted to steal the items at the Safeway located at 235 Tennant Station then fled the scene in a stolen car. 

"Let's find her and say 'Nope' to this being OK in our city. Thanks," Morgan Hill PD captioned the photo. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.


