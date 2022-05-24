SUISUN CITY (BCN) – Police in Suisun City have arrested a man suspected in the hit-and-run death of a 15-year-old boy on May 15.

Clarence Earl Johnson, 58, of Fairfield, was arrested on Monday for the death of James Rabara, Jr. Rabara was struck in the early morning hours of May 15 on State Route 12 at Emperor Drive and the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Johnson was arrested without incident and booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death or injury, police said.

“The Suisun City Police Department continues to send condolences to the Rabara Family during this difficult time,” the department said on Facebook on Monday.

