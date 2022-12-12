SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police made an arrest Thursday in a stabbing homicide near San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood.

Christopher Redinger of San Francisco was arrested at the 900 block of Bryant Street just before 6 p.m. He was booked on homicide charges and for a probation violation at San Francisco County Jail.

Redinger is accused by police of being the perpetrator of an Oct. 11 stabbing at Market and Buchanan streets. As KRON4 News previously reported, officers responded to the 2000 block of Market Street due to a reported stabbing just before 8:30 p.m. that day. When they arrived, they found an adult male being treated by paramedics for possible stab wounds. The victim died after arriving at a hospital.

While an arrest was made, this “remains an open and active investigation,” police stated in a press release.

KRON ON is streaming live news now

“Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD,” the press release stated. “You may remain anonymous.”