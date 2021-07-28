Police make arrest in San Francisco hit-and-run that injured 88-year-old woman

San Francisco police car SFPD for stories with crime or police as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/ChameleonsEye)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco officers arrested a driver last week after he allegedly struck an 88-year-old pedestrian as she crossed the street near Alamo Square, leaving the victim with life-threatening injuries, police said on Tuesday.

The hit-and-run collision happened on July 21 at the corner of Fulton and Pierce streets, according to police. There, investigators believe a white sedan vehicle struck the elderly victim as she was in the crosswalk. When officers arrived at the scene, the vehicle had already fled.

The injured victim was rushed to the hospital. The victim is now expected to survive, police said.

Through an investigation, officers were able to identify the suspect driver as 63-year-old Binh Tran of San Francisco.

Last Friday, officers located Tran in the 1700 block of 43rd Avenue and arrested him on suspicion of hit-and-run, police said.

In addition to Tran’s arrest, officers have also seized Tran’s vehicle for further investigation, police said.