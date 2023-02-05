SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose recorded its third homicide of the year when a gunshot victim died at a local hospital on Saturday, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Officers responded to a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital on Friday. Investigators learned that the victim had been shot at a home in the 200 block of Pepper Way. The victim died of his injuries on Saturday afternoon.

SJPD says an arrest has been made, and the suspect’s identity will be shared soon. This is the third homicide reported in San Jose this year. A full press release with more details will be made available soon.