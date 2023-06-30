(KRON) – A suspect was arrested on Wednesday for an alleged strong-armed robbery that occurred on March 14, 2022 in Palo Alto.

Just before 10 a.m., a woman called 911 to report that two suspects had stolen her cell phone in the 2000 block of Webster Street. According to the victim, the suspects fled the area in a parked car nearby.

Police who investigated the incident say the woman, in her forties, was walking on the sidewalk while talking on her phone when she noticed two men walking behind her for around two minutes. The suspects eventually ran past her with one of the suspects grabbing the phone out of her hand, police said.

The suspects then ran towards a parked white four-door sedan and drove off in the westbound direction of Santa Rita Avenue. Police say the victim ran back to her home to call 911.

Police were able to identify one of the suspects as a man from Redwood City, but will not release the suspect’s name because he was a 17-year-old juvenile at the time of the robbery.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday around 4:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Alden Street in Redwood City. The investigation remains open as detectives are still working to identify the second suspect.