LAKE BERRYESSA, Calif. (KRON) – Napa County Sheriff’s have made an arrest at Lake Berryessa that resulted in the confiscation of drugs, money and a rifle.

Officers were alerted to the Putah Creek launch ramp due to a suspicions vehicle blocking access to the water.

Heroin and $8,500 were found inside of the car.





The owner, 69-year-old John Duran of Fairfield was out on a jet ski at the time and was arrested on scene when found.

An AR-15 assault rifle was also onboard the jet ski.