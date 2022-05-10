OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office made a large drug bust in the parking lot of Oakland’s McClymonds High School, it announced Tuesday. Four suspects were taken into custody.

ACSO said 15 pounds of fentanyl, one kilogram of heroin and $139,000 in cash were taken from the car of a drug dealer.

ACSO reported the seizure on National Fentanyl Awareness Day, which was recognized for the first time on Tuesday. According to public health officials, illegally-made fentanyl is driving overdose deaths among peopled aged 14 to 23.

In Santa Clara County, overdoses rose from 29 in 2019 to 135 in 2021. Supervisor Cindy Chavez said Santa Clara has lost at least 328 lives to fentanyl overdose or toxicity.