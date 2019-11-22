Police: Man, 55, found dead in Santa Rosa home ruled a ‘suspicious death’

SANTA ROSA (KRON) – Santa Rosa police officers responded to a home Thursday afternoon regarding a deceased person.

Around 12:38 p.m., officers arrived the 1000 block of Jennings Avenue where they found a 55-year-old man dead inside the home.

The man reportedly had physical injuries, and police say there were signs consistent with a struggle inside of the home.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Investigations Team were notified and also arrived to the scene.

The detectives are now conducting an additional follow up investigation regarding the nature of this suspicious death.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

No additional information is available at this time.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to call (707) 543-3590.