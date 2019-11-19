Live Now
Police: Man armed with gun barricaded inside home in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police in San Jose are working to convince a man armed with a gun to come out of a home Monday night after he allegedly barricaded himself inside.

Police say officers responded to a home on South 8th Street for a disturbance at 5:42 p.m. Monday night.

Officers now have a perimeter set up around the home and are working to get the suspect to come out.

It’s unclear whether anyone else is inside the home with the suspect.

The home is located just blocks away from San Jose State University.

This is developing, check back updates.

