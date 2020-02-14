Police: Man arrested after assaulting BART passenger with chain near Lake Merritt station

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART Police have arrested a man for attacking someone on a train with a chain.

The unidentified suspect is also accused of punching the victim in the face and then getting off at the Lake Merritt station.

Update: Oakland CHP has taken this suspect into custody. — SFBART (@SFBART) February 14, 2020

“Who beats somebody with a chain?”

Shamieka Preston said it’s crimes like these that keep her from regularly using BART.

She thinks safety needs to become a bigger priority on the transit system.

“There’s not enough police,” she said. “There’s not enough patrols and there’s probably not enough information really for them to do things especially when it’s rush hour.”

Police said the chain attack happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday night just after the victim got on the Daly City-bound train at the Fruitvale station.

The suspect asked the victim for directions and then struck him as they were approaching Lake Merritt.

To help curb safety issues, BART launched it’s new ambassador program on Monday.

The uniformed and unarmed patrols are supposed to provide another layer of security for passengers.

“I feel like it’s much safer than before,” David Chavez said.

Despite Tuesday’s attack, BART regular David Chavez said he’s noticed an increased presence of police and staff.

Chavez still sees the occasional pan-handler but overall feels better about direction BART is going.

“Comparing it to last year I think it’s better,” Chavez said.

Latest News Headlines: