Police: Man arrested after attempted sexual assault at Mountain View gym

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — A 41-year-old homeless man is facing numerous charges after Mountain View police say he intended to commit a sex crime in the women’s locker room at a 24 Hour Fitness location early Wednesday morning.

Police say Damon Quincy Jones was first involved in an incident at the 24 Hour Fitness Super Sport location on California Street.

Officers say he went into the women’s locker room and committed a lewd act in front of a woman.

He then left and traveled to another 24 Hour Fitness location a block away on showers drive and went to the women’s locker room.

A female victim told police Jones tried to open the door to the shower that she was in.

She told him to stop and officers say he changed the pitch of his voice to sound more feminine.

Police say Jones eventually opened the door and tried to touch the victim.

The woman screamed and hit him.

He then walked out of the locker room and left as he was confronted by employees.

Officers found Jones in a neighboring Walmart parking lot.

Police say that Jones was living out of his vehicle in this area — a location with a number of RVs and vans that appear to have been there for sometime.

Police are unsure if Jones had a membership at 24 Hour Fitness.

Club patrons acknowledge that there is not always someone at the front desk.

