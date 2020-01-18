Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into car in San Bruno

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — San Bruno Police officers arrested a man they say attempted to break into a car Thursday night.

Around 9:47 p.m., officers responded to a business on the 1200 block of El Camino Real regarding a car burglary.

A witness saw the man actively attempt to break into a parked car in the parking lot of the business. The witness gave police a detailed description of the suspect.

Officers located and detained the suspect nearby without incident. A search of the suspect revealed a concealed dirk or dagger.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old San Francisco resident Rory James Gillooly.

He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on charges related to attempted burglary and possession of a concealed dirk or dagger.

Anyone with information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100.