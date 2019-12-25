Police: Man arrested after stabbing, killing brother of 49ers’ QB

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KRON) — The man wanted for the stabbing death of two men has been arrested Wednesday morning, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Accused double murderer, Michael D. Mosley, was arrested in Cheatham County after allegedly fatally stabbing Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21.

BREAKING: Accused double murderer Michael D. Mosley just arrested in Cheatham County. Mosley will be booked later today on 2 counts of criminal homicide and 1 count of attempted criminal homicide for Saturday morning's stabbing of 3 men, 2 fatally. pic.twitter.com/XxLjtaooPO — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2019

Clayton is the brother of 49ers’ backup quarterback C.J. Beathard.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a photo Tuesday night releasing a photo of Mosley, offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murders.

Police learned earlier this week that Mosley made an “unwanted” advance toward a woman at a bar on Saturday, Dec. 21.

Three men noticed Mosley and intervened. An argument began and continued outside, where all three men were stabbed, two of them to death.

Mosley will be booked on two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted criminal homicide, police say.

He reportedly surrendered from a vacant home in Cheatham County after it was surrounded by law enforcement. He was alone.

A few hours after the tragedy occurred, the San Francisco 49ers hosted the Los Angeles Rams for a Saturday night showdown.

Reporters asked 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan on Tuesday how C.J. was doing, “As good as you can be. He was strong and tried to tell me the information that’s going on out there, what they’re working through and trying to find the messed-up person who did this. I think that’s their main focus right now. Whenever he’s ready is when is the time he should come back, whenever that is,” Shanahan said.

The #49ers locker room recaps #LARvsSF and sends their thoughts to the Beathard family. pic.twitter.com/bXe2rzhGkL — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2019

Following their intense 34-31 win, the 49ers paid respect to the Beathard family.

Players took the podium after the game to address the media and pay respects to C.J. and his family.

Tight end George Kittle discussed his close bond with the quarterback and how Saturday’s win was for him.

“Just a terrible thing to happen to such an incredible family and incredible person. Known him for eight years. Kind of a little brother to me. That one was definitely for C.J. and that family and I’m just so happy we could get it done for them,” Kittle said.

For the Beathard family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Td26FyOEND — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) December 22, 2019

Captain Richard Sherman said, “As a teammate, as a team, you try to do everything you can to comfort and be there. All we could do is win. His last words to Kyle, with tears in his eyes were, ‘just to go out there and get the win.’ That’s all that we can control and that’s all we can give him right now. If that gives him any kind of solace, any kind of smile, or anything during this tough time, that’s all that we can do.”