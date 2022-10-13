LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested after a report of a stolen catalytic converter, the Livermore Police Department announced Thursday on Twitter. The victim reported the incident on South S. Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A suspect is a 27-year-old man from Oakland. California Highway Patrol found the suspect’s vehicle (below) and took him into custody in San Ramon.

Livermore Police Department

The catalytic converter was returned to the victim, according to police. South S. Street is located near Centennial Park.

Last month, KRON4 reported three suspects from Stockton were arrested in Livermore in connection to two catalytic converter thefts on Sept. 5.