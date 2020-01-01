Police: Man arrested after threatening to shoot employees at Berkeley business

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police arrested a Berkeley man on several weapons related charges after he allegedly fired a gun toward people and local businesses on Dec. 26 and days later, threatened to shoot employees at another business.

Berkeley police responded to the 2400 block of Durant Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday after reports of gunfire.

Officers later found bullet holes in storefronts in the area and bullet casings.

Witness told police officers that several bystanders were nearly hit by bullets during the shooting.

Days later, police arrested the suspect, identified as Rashad Glenn Albert, 26, after he allegedly caused a “disturbance” at another business and threatened to shoot employees.

The suspect has now been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm along with criminal enhancements.