Police: Man arrested for attempted murder in San Jose

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Santa Clara Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a large fight in San Jose on Dec. 20, according to authorities.

When deputies arrived near the corner of Staples Avenue and McKee Road, they found two adult men.

The first victim sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspected weapon was a 9mm handgun.

The second victim was struck in the head with an object and was treated on scene.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white car last seen driving away from the scene.

Amid the investigation, Sheriff’s detectives were able to positively identify 22-year-old Keith Vo Tran as the shooter. They also identified the license plate of the white Honda that Tran and his friends reportedly used to flee the scene.

Detectives notified surrounding law enforcement agencies of the information.

Earlier this week, the San Jose Police Department advised the Sheriff’s Office that they had stopped the white Honda. Sheriff’s detectives responded and arrested Tran for attempted murder.

Detectives located a 9mm handgun inside of Tran’s car. While being interviewed, Tran admitted to shooting the victim, police said.