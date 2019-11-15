Police: Man arrested for killing his 55-year-old father in Castro Valley

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) – The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged 28-year-old Christopher Schwenk for the murder of his father, 55-year-old Troy Schwenk on Thursday, according to authorities.

Four days prior, deputies responded to a Castro Valley home to check up on a resident after friends were concerned about his well being.

The man reportedly had not been heard from and friends were worried.

Deputies arrived to the 19900 block of San Miguel Avenue Monday where they found a man lying on the floor.

They soon discovered the man was dead.

Officials say the injuries to the victim were consistent with a homicide.

A homicide investigation was initiated, and Christopher was arrested and charged.

He is being held at Santa Rita Jail without bail.