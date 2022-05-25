SAN JOSE (BCN) – A former employee of a construction company in San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of stalking multiple co-workers after being terminated from the company earlier this year, police said Tuesday.

Bryan Velasquez, 43, after being terminated in January began what San Jose police said was an “escalating behavior of cyber stalking,” including posting photos on social media of himself pointing firearms and sending emails to former co-workers with profanity-laden threats and mentions of their homes and daily behavioral patterns.

Investigators determined that Velasquez had several firearms registered with him and obtained an arrest warrant, then took him into custody last Thursday and seized several firearms, high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor and materials to make ghost guns, police said.

Velasquez has since posted bail and is out of custody, according to police.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Byers at (408) 277-3835 or 4152@sanjoseca.gov.

