Police: Man breaks into Santa Rosa woman's home, masturbates as she took shower
SANTA ROSA (KRON) - A Santa Rosa man is behind bars for allegedly going into a woman's apartment while she was in the shower and exposing himself to her on Saturday night.
Police say 22-year-old Paul Allen Turpin entered the apartment located in the 900 block of Sonoma Avenue through an unlocked window at around 10:35 p.m.
The woman says she turned and noticed him masturbating.
When she pushed him and yelled at him to leave, he pushed her back and pinned her against the wall.
She yelled again before he finally left.
Officers found Turpin in his car at around 9:50 a.m. in Doyle Park on Sunday.
He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.
- MAP SHOWS HOMES DAMAGED, DESTROYED IN CAMP FIRE
- HORSE SEEKS REFUGE IN SWIMMING POOL DURING CAMP FIRE
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- SEARCH FOR CAMP FIRE VICTIMS INTENSIFIES IN PARADISE
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Previous
Manning's late TD pass leads Giants...
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Next
Warriors' Stephen Curry to miss time...