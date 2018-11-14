Police: Man breaks into Santa Rosa woman's home, masturbates as she took shower

Copyright by KRON - All rights reserved

SANTA ROSA (KRON) - A Santa Rosa man is behind bars for allegedly going into a woman's apartment while she was in the shower and exposing himself to her on Saturday night.

Police say 22-year-old Paul Allen Turpin entered the apartment located in the 900 block of Sonoma Avenue through an unlocked window at around 10:35 p.m.

The woman says she turned and noticed him masturbating.

When she pushed him and yelled at him to leave, he pushed her back and pinned her against the wall.

She yelled again before he finally left.

Officers found Turpin in his car at around 9:50 a.m. in Doyle Park on Sunday.

He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

