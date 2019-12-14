Police: Man commits home invasion robbery, barricades himself on Fremont building for hours

FREMONT (KRON) — A man who police say committed a home invasion robbery reportedly barricaded himself on a top floor of a five-story building in Fremont Friday morning.

It all started around 11 a.m. and as of 6 p.m., it is still a very active scene.

The suspect was taken into custody, according to Fremont police.

The man was up on the roof of a building where he barricaded himself for about seven hours. The building was on Brown Road near the Warm Springs area in Fremont.

The road was closed for hours. A construction worker said that the crew had to stop their work while crisis negotiators arrived to negotiate with the man.

Around 10:20 a.m., police say a the man barricaded himself on top of an occupied five-story building after reportedly breaking into a woman’s home and attacking her.

The woman is apparently going to be OK, police say.

Fremont police are still at the scene.

At one point they had drones flying over the area just to keep an eye on the suspect. Firefighters were also on scene, and at one point they had to put a ladder up on the roof to reach the man.

The suspect reportedly cooperated with police, and was taken into custody.

The area has now reopened for workers in the area.