Police: Man points gun at customers inside Panda Express in Belmont

Posted: May 24, 2019 06:05 PM PDT

BELMONT (KRON) -- A 51-year-old homeless man in Belmont was arrested Friday after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at restaurant patrons inside a Panda Express. 

Around 1:25 p.m., Belmont police officers were in the 1000 block of El Camino when they saw customers running out of the Chinese restaurant, saying someone inside had a gun. 

Officers went inside the restaurant and confronted the suspect, who was seen pointing his gun toward a customer. 

The suspect, 51-year-old Antoine Thornton, followed officers' commands and was taken into police custody. 

The man who the suspect allegedly pointed his weapon toward was uninjured. 

