Police: Man points gun at customers inside Panda Express in Belmont

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BELMONT (KRON) -- A 51-year-old homeless man in Belmont was arrested Friday after allegedly pointing a loaded gun at restaurant patrons inside a Panda Express.

Around 1:25 p.m., Belmont police officers were in the 1000 block of El Camino when they saw customers running out of the Chinese restaurant, saying someone inside had a gun.

Officers went inside the restaurant and confronted the suspect, who was seen pointing his gun toward a customer.

The suspect, 51-year-old Antoine Thornton, followed officers' commands and was taken into police custody.

The man who the suspect allegedly pointed his weapon toward was uninjured.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free the Bay Area's Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES