Police: Man punches, attempts to rob 52-year-old woman in Milpitas

MILPITAS (KRON) – Milpitas police officers responded to a report of an attempted strong-arm robbery Tuesday night.

A 52-year-old woman was approached by the suspect in the 100 block of Serra Way in Milpitas as she was exiting a nearby business.

The suspect reportedly punched the victim, causing her to fall to the ground when he tried to take her wallet from her hand, but was unsuccessful.

He then fled from the area.

The victim provided a description of the suspect and officers checked surrounding areas, but were unable to locate him.

The following morning, around 7:21 a.m., officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a business in the 1700 block of South Main Street.

Officers approached Sir William Mathew Alexander, and recognized that he was similar in appearance to the suspect description from the previous night.

The victim responded to the scene where she identified Alexander as the suspect who punched her and tried to take her wallet.

Alexander was arrested without incident and booked into the Santa Clara County Marin Jail for attempted robbery and battery.