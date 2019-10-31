Live Now
Police: Man shot, killed after threatening VTA customers with knives, scissors

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Sheriff’s deputies responded to the VTA station in San Jose after reports came in of a man threatening people with knives and a pair of scissors, according to authorities.

As deputies were responding, an armed VTA security officer engaged with the suspect and shots were fired.

The suspect was shot and taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

The security officer was not injured and is reportedly cooperating with investigators.

Officials say they will release the identity of the suspect once the next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at (408) 808-4500.

