Police: Man shot, killed ex-girlfriend during attempted home invasion in Dublin

DUBLIN (KRON) — A woman was killed and another man was injured Wednesday night during a confrontation with the woman’s ex-boyfriend that escalated into a shooting at a Dublin home.

According to police, the man and woman banged on the front door of a home on the 3400 block of Monaghan Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The house belonged to the woman’s ex-boyfriend, according to police.

When the homeowner opened the front door of the home, he told police the man and woman confronted him and pointed a gun at him.

The man and woman then allegedly tried to assault the homeowner.

Police say the homeowner then fired a gun in self defense as the pair left the home, according to police.

The man’s ex-girlfriend died at the scene.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the male suspect also fired a weapon toward the homeowner.

The homeowner was not injured during the shooting.

Police say the shooting and the woman’s death remains under investigation.

Those with information on the incident are asked to contact Dublin Police Capt. Nate Schmidt at (925) 833-6626.