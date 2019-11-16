Police: Man shot to death while driving through Concord neighborhood

CONCORD (KRON) – A man was shot to death while driving through a Concord neighborhood, according to authorities.

Police say no arrests have been made and they don’t have any suspects.

Investigators are now asking the community for help.

Law enforcement officers were spotted on the 1800 block of Robin Lane in Concord on Friday.

It is the location of a shooting that happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

“Witnesses called in reported hearing four or five shots,” Corporal David Petty said. “Upon officer arrival, they found a 45-year-old male victim suffering from gun shot wounds to his upper body.”

Responding officers began life saving measures on the scene until paramedics arrived.

The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police are being tight-lipped about any leads they may have in the case.

Concord police Corporal David Petty does say, however, that the victim was behind the wheel of a vehicle when the shooting occurred.

“The victim and the suspect had some kind of verbal altercation before hand,” he said. “As the victim was driving he was shot at by the suspect who was standing on the sidewalk.”

Both the gunman and the gun used in the shooting were gone by the time police arrived.

Investigators want to reassure the community they do not believe shooter is targeting drivers in this area.

“We don’t believe that there is someone out there standing on the street corner randomly shooting at cars as they drive by,” Petty said. “We have less than a half dozen homicides a year in the city of Concord. So it is rare in any part of town.”

Police are searching for any surveillance videos that could point in the direction of a possible shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Concord police.