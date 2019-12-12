Police: Man stabs coworker at Palo Alto business

PALO ALTO (KRON) — A man was arrested on an attempted murder charge Wednesday afternoon after allegedly stabbing his coworker in Palo Alto and sending him to the hospital.

According to the Palo Alto Police Department, the stabbing occurred around 2:20 p.m. at Rubrik, a tech company on Page Mill Road.

Police believe there was some type of physical confrontation between two contracted employees inside a mail room.

The suspect, identified as Lionel Munoz, 21, of Milpitas, stabbed the victim from behind and then chased the victim outside, according to police.

Police say the suspect was then locked out after the victim ran back inside the building.

Police took the man in custody while he was still holding the knife, the department said.

The victim, who has not been identified, suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking into a motive for the stabbing.

No one else was hurt.

The 21-year-old was booked into the county jail on an attempted murder charge.