Police: Man tries to steal coin machine from Concord carwash

CONCORD (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man seen on surveillance video trying to steal a coin machine from a car wash in Concord last week.

The alleged attempted theft happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 at a car wash on Matheson Road.

Video shows the man trying several times to get away with the coin machine.

Police say he left the scene after being unable to take the machine.

The truck seen in the video was stolen earlier in the day in a neighborhood nearby, police say.

The truck is described as a 2000 black Toyota Tacoma with a license plate of “01295Z1.”

Those with information on the suspect or truck are asked to contact Concord police at 925-671-3333.