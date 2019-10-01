Live Now
Police: Man tries to steal coin machine from Concord carwash

CONCORD (KRON) — Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man seen on surveillance video trying to steal a coin machine from a car wash in Concord last week.

The alleged attempted theft happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 24 at a car wash on Matheson Road.

Video shows the man trying several times to get away with the coin machine.

Police say he left the scene after being unable to take the machine.

The truck seen in the video was stolen earlier in the day in a neighborhood nearby, police say.

The truck is described as a 2000 black Toyota Tacoma with a license plate of “01295Z1.”

Those with information on the suspect or truck are asked to contact Concord police at 925-671-3333.

On September 24th, 2019, at about 7:30 AM, the person in this video attempted to steal a coin machine from a carwash on Matheson Road. After making several attempts to steal the machine, he eventually gave up and decided to leave. Luckily, there was a surveillance camera that captured the suspect’s persistence. We did a little research with the license plate seen in the video and turns out the truck was reported stolen from a nearby neighborhood on that same morning. The pickup truck is described as a black 2000 Toyota Tacoma (Plate #: 01295Z1) with oxidized paint. The truck and suspect are still outstanding. If you happen to see the pickup truck during your travels, please contact the Concord Police Department at 925-671-3333. We would love to get this truck back to its rightful owner. -491If you can provide any information on this case, please contact Detective Chris Blakely (Christopher.Blakely@cityofconcord.org).

