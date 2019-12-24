Man who’s worked with children at San Jose YMCA arrested on child pornography charge

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man who’s worked with young children at San Jose YMCA locations was arrested on a felony child pornography charge, police announced Monday.

The 21-year-old suspect, identified as David Kenneth Rhoads, was arrested after San Jose police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip came in Wednesday that the man was possession of child pornography.

Police learned through their investigation that Rhoads previously worked with young children at several YMCA locations in the San Jose.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on a single felony charge.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and those with information on the suspect or related incidents are asked to contact San Jose Police Detective Christian Mendoza at (408) 537-1379.